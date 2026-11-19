Magnus Carlsen has always been an example-setter. A day after he forfeited his fast classic game against Bibisara Assaubayeva at the Total Chess pilot event in Budapest, the world no 1 did it again on Wedneday against the same opponent. Only this time, two other players — Abhimanyu Mishra and Richard Rapport — followed suit. While Carlsen repeated his forfeit against Bibisara on Wednesday, Mishra chose not to show up for the fast classic game against Vaishali while Hungarian grandmaster Rapport did not turn up for the game against Haik M Martirosyan.

The tournament has been exhausting for players, with the group stages seeing them play two fast classic games each day and then the knockout stages seeing them play four blitz games, two rapid games and one fast classic games two days in a row against the same opponent. But Vaishali for one was not relieved at being able to go to her room early thanks to Mishra’s forfeit.

“There’s nothing to say,” Vaishali shrugged as she was walking away after being awarded the win in the fast classic game. Vaishali, who will be facing off against Ju Wenjun in the Women’s World Chess Championship title bout early next year, said that she was looking forward to playing a fast classical game.

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Mishra had prevailed 13-7 against Vaishali on Tuesday with their fast classical game ending in a long-fought-out draw which was the longest tie of the day. On Wednesday, both players returned to the board for another series of games and Mishra took an 11-1 lead by winning three blitz games and both the rapid games. Vaishali meanwhile won one blitz game. This meant that even if Vaishali had defeated Mishra in the fast classical game, she would have lost the day’s tie 11-9.

After finishing last in their respective groups, Vaishali and Mishra (along with Praggnanandhaa and Nodirbek Abdusattorov) are left fighting for classification spots in the 21 to 24 positions in the 24-player field at Budapest. Praggnanandhaa defeated Abdusattorov 11-9 on Tuesday to put one step into the classification game for the 21st spot. If he makes it, he will face Mishra.

In the other game between Bibisara and Carlsen, the Norwegian had told Norway’s TV2 beforehand that he would forfeit the fast classical game again. So this time the Kazakh player was not caught unawares, like she was on Tuesday, when Carlsen showed up, walked to the arbiters and, after a long chat with them, walked away. Since Bibisara was playing with white pieces on Wednesday, she made the first move (1.e4) and then walked around the playing hall with a smile on her face, followed by multiple cameras of official broadcasters, social media teams and fans themselves.

Magnus Carlsen approaches the board for his battle against female Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva on Tuesday night. (Total Chess / Michal Walusza) Magnus Carlsen approaches the board for his battle against female Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva on Tuesday night. (Total Chess / Michal Walusza)

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Eventually, after the pre-decided cutoff, when Carlsen was not at the board, the game was decided in Bibisara’s favour although she lost the match.

On Wednesday, Carlsen won four blitz games, and a rapid game while drawing the second rapid game to take an unassailable lead. He then told TV2 that the match was over for him and he would not play the fast classic game for the second game in a row.

Carlsen’s point was that at 14-game World Chess Championship too, when a player takes an unassailable lead, the contest is stopped rather than both players being forced to play all 14 games. So for him, the contests against Bibisara ended the moment she could no longer overhaul him.



(The writer is in Budapest at the invitation of Total Chess)