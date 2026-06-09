UzChess Cup 2026: Arjun in joint lead; Vidit opens account with draw

It will be an all-Indian affair between Arjun and Vidit in the fourth round on Wednesday. (FIDE and Chennai Masters)

A loss to overnight leader Mukhiddin Madaminov put him, India No. 1 Arjun Erigaisi and Uzbek No. 1 Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a three-way lead after the latter two drew their respective third-round games in the UzChess Cup 2026 Masters event in Tashkent on Tuesday.

After a frenetic second round that saw all five games produce decisive results, the third round brought back normalcy with four games ending in draws while only a solitary game threw up a result.

Arjun played out a calm draw against the experienced Azerbaijani Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. Both players played with nearly 99 percent accuracy in a Queen’s Gambit Declined game that saw a rush of exchanges throughout. After playing a nearly perfect theoretical game, the players ended the contest in a threefold repetition draw after 41 moves.