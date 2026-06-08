UzChess Cup 2026: Arjun roars back for 1st win; Vidit suffers 2nd straight loss

The second round of the Uzchess Cup 2026 Masters offered no respite for the faint-hearted, as all five games ended decisively. For India, the day brought mixed fortunes as Arjun Erigaisi roared back after a draw in the opening round to claim his first win, toppling Nodirbek Yakubboev, while Vidit Gujrathi endured another crushing defeat, falling this time to former two-time Candidates champion Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Yakubboev has strong credentials and is one of the stronger players hailing from an extremely talented player pool in Uzbekistan. He was a semifinalist at the FIDE World Cup 2025, just one win away from locking in his spot at the Candidates. He eventually finished fourth and was one of the nearly men of the event.

In an English game, both Yakubboev and Arjun ventured deep into a fairly complex middle game that saw only two exchanges: a pawn and a knight trade in the first 22 moves. Both players bled more than an hour on the clock and reached an exciting but equal position with similar time remaining. This is where Arjun made his only mistake in the game by pushing the f-file pawn to f4, allowing the Uzbek to trade pieces and win an extra pawn. However, Yakubboev neutralised his advantage by mistiming his own pawn push, which allowed Arjun to win back a pawn. The position was roughly equal, and this is where the Indian started to press. With the clock bleeding down, Yakubboev began making questionable moves and went for exchanges that shifted the momentum in Arjun’s favour. Under mounting time pressure, the Uzbek completely lost his way and resigned in a losing position after 36 moves.

For Vidit, Monday did not bring a change of fortune as he lost his second game in a row after beginning his campaign with a crushing loss to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

It was literal chaos on the board in the Vidit vs Nepomniachtchi clash. Wielding the black pieces in a Nimzo Indian game, both Vidit and Nepo played with considerably low accuracy and allowed each other to come back into the game multiple times.

What Nepomniachtchi did well was to put pressure on Vidit by playing fast and forcing him to bleed a lot of time on the clock, an issue that has troubled the Indian many times. The Russian was over an hour up on the clock against Vidit, who had just a little over three minutes compared to Nepomniachtchi’s one hour and seven minutes after the 29th move. By this time, Nepomniachtchi had an almost completely winning position at plus 3.72 and was looking to end the game then and there.

Little did he know that the game had over 50 more moves left. He allowed Vidit to fight back, and the game swindled both ways multiple times, with Vidit having many opportunities to hold Nepomniachtchi to a draw. But to his misfortune, he failed to defend an endgame featuring a rook pair and a bishop against white’s queen and knight. When the game finally ended after 83 moves, the Russian had one hour and 19 minutes on his clock.

Story continues below this ad

Madaminov in sole lead

The biggest surprise of the event has been Mukhiddin Madaminov. The 11th hour replacement for Javokhir Sindarov, for whom he works as a second, Madaminov has proved he belongs to the big boys’ club after the first two rounds. After taking down Nepomniachtchi in the opening round, Madaminov registered his second straight win by beating Greek GM Nikolas Theodorou to move into the sole lead with two points from two rounds.

Trailing him are Uzbek number one Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Arjun, both on 1.5 points. Just like Arjun, Abdusattorov won his first game of the event as he outplayed Mamedyarov with the white pieces.

Hans Niemann also bounced back after a loss to Theodorou by defeating Shamsiddin Vokhidov to register his first points.

UzChess Cup 2026 – Masters Leaderboard after 2nd round

1. Mukhiddin Madaminov (UZB) – 2

2. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) – 1.5

3. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) – 1.5

4. Nikolas Theodorou (GRE) – 1

5. Hans Moke Niemann (USA) – 1

6. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (AZE) – 1

7. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) – 1

8. Nodirbek Yakubboev (UZB) – 0.5

9. Shamsiddin Vokhidov (UZB) – 0.5

10. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) – 0