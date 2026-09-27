India take silver as Olympiad crown slips away in final-round draw vs Hungary; Uzbekistan claim gold

Defending champions India saw their title defence come to an end after being held to a 2.0–2.0 draw by Hungary in the 11th and final round of the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand on Sunday, but secured the silver medal following a tense tiebreak scramble. The result also confirmed hosts and pre-tournament favourites Uzbekistan as gold medallists.
The triumph marks a repeat of Uzbekistan’s historic 2022 feat, crowning them champions once again. While the hosts were still locked in their final fixture against Ukraine, leading 2.0–1.0 with one game remaining, India’s dropped point guaranteed that no team could catch Uzbekistan at the top of the table.
India finished their campaign with 18 match points and 28.5 game points, tied level with Germany across both tallies. However, India clinched the silver medal on the direct encounter tiebreak courtesy of their head-to-head victory over the Germans earlier in the competition.
In a dramatic final-day twist, World Champion D Gukesh, who had been India’s standout performer in Samarkand, suffered a shock defeat on Board 4 to Gleb Dudin. However, Arjun Erigaisi, rebounding from a lukewarm tournament, rose to the occasion on Board 2 to down veteran Peter Leko and rescue a vital match point for the side.
On the remaining boards, R Praggnanandhaa, wielding the white pieces, split the point with Richard Rapport on Board 1, while Nihal Sarin held Benjamin Gledura to a draw with White on Board 3.
More to follow…