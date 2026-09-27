India take silver as Olympiad crown slips away in final-round draw vs Hungary; Uzbekistan claim gold

India were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary in the final round of 2026 Chess Olympiad. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)

Defending champions India saw their title defence come to an end after being held to a 2.0–2.0 draw by Hungary in the 11th and final round of the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand on Sunday, but secured the silver medal following a tense tiebreak scramble. The result also confirmed hosts and pre-tournament favourites Uzbekistan as gold medallists.

The triumph marks a repeat of Uzbekistan’s historic 2022 feat, crowning them champions once again. While the hosts were still locked in their final fixture against Ukraine, leading 2.0–1.0 with one game remaining, India’s dropped point guaranteed that no team could catch Uzbekistan at the top of the table.