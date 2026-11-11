Chess tries a faster classical, and Vaishali pays for it in Budapest

The first day of the Total Chess pilot event began with wild time scrambles in the first round, played in a fast classical format that has rarely been used in tournaments. India’s Vaishali Rameshbabu was among those who lost after falling into dire time trouble.

Vaishali lost to Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who held a rating advantage of 255 points over the Indian, who is preparing for her first assault on the Women’s World Chess Championship title in a few months’ time. The other two Indians in the 24-player field held on for draws: R Praggnanandhaa against German grandmaster Vincent Keymer, and Arjun Erigaisi against Hans Niemann. The players will play one more game on Wednesday against the same opponent, with colours reversed.