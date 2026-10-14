Total Chess proposes single chess rating for strength across classical, rapid, blitz

The organisers of the Total Chess World Championship Tour have published a proposal for Total Chess Rating, which will be a single Elo rating for a player’s strength across all three formats (classical, rapid and blitz). The Total Chess World Championship will be a new world championship to be held in 2027, with a pilot event to be organised next month in Budapest.
What the new rating will do is throw up an unified measure of strength for players across classical, rapid and blitz formats. At the moment, this is not an official rating. FIDE currently has four ratings, classical rating, rapid and blitz ratings and the freestyle chess rating.
In a statement, the Total Chess World Championship organisers stated that FIDE will observe the Total Chess Rating during the pilot period, following discussions within the Working Group between Norway Chess and FIDE.
The Total Chess Rating will not be a simple arithmetic average of players’ classical, rapid and blitz ratings because that would not accurately combine the playing strengths.
The Total Chess Rating was created by game theorist Dr Mehmet Mars Seven of King’s College London, together with Norway Chess and its founder Kjell Madland.
The organisers of Total Chess have published a top 100 Total Chess Rating list on Wednesday, which understandably has Magnus Carlsen as a world no 1 while Arjun Erigaisi is India’s top-rated player in the new rankings at no 6 (rating 2751) with Praggnanandhaa at world no 10 (rating of 2736). World champion Gukesh is world no 26 (rating of 2686). Former world champion Ding Liren is 14th (2718) just ahead of Nihal Sarin (world no 15 at 2714) and Viswanathan Anand (world no 16 at 2714).