Total Chess proposes single chess rating for strength across classical, rapid, blitz

Magnus Carlsen is world no 1 even in the Total Chess Rating list. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The organisers of the Total Chess World Championship Tour have published a proposal for Total Chess Rating, which will be a single Elo rating for a player’s strength across all three formats (classical, rapid and blitz). The Total Chess World Championship will be a new world championship to be held in 2027, with a pilot event to be organised next month in Budapest.

What the new rating will do is throw up an unified measure of strength for players across classical, rapid and blitz formats. At the moment, this is not an official rating. FIDE currently has four ratings, classical rating, rapid and blitz ratings and the freestyle chess rating.