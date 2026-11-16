Total Chess: Arjun Erigaisi leads Group D to stay in semis race

Arjun Erigaisi put one foot in the semi-finals of the Total Chess pilot event after defeating Vaishali R with white pieces in the first game of the final round.

Written by: Amit Kamath
2 min readBudapestUpdated: Nov 16, 2026 12:35 AM IST
Arjun Erigaisi Total ChessHeading into the double-header against Vaishali on Sunday, Arjun had clawed back into a three-player tie at the stop of the standings by ending Vachier-Lagrave’s unbeaten run. (Total Chess/Maria Emelianova)
AI Narration

Arjun Erigaisi put one foot in the semi-finals of the Total Chess pilot event after defeating Vaishali R with white pieces in the first game of the final round. With the win, Arjun now leads Group D with 16 points, two points ahead of Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Vaishali meanwhile has won just one game from the nine she has played at Budapest.

Heading into the double-header against Vaishali on Sunday, Arjun had clawed back into a three-player tie at the stop of the standings by ending Vachier-Lagrave’s unbeaten run. Then, with the Frenchman being held to a draw in the first game by Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva, Arjun surged into a two-point lead. The lead could still change with the final game of the group stages with Arjun taking on Vaishali with black pieces and Vachier-Lagrave meeting Assaubayeva with white pieces.

“I wasn’t nervous coming into the day’s first game, I just thought to myself I will just focus on my game and what I can control,” Arjun told the official broadcaster after his first game win over Vaishali.

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But he realised that since his tiebreak score was worse than Vachier-Lagrave, only a win over Vaishali in the second game would keep him in control of his destiny.

(The writer is in Budapest at the invitation of Total Chess)

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Amit Kamath
Amit Kamath
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Amit Kamath is Assistant Editor at The Indian Express and is based in Mumbai. He primarily writes on... Read More

 

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