Total Chess: Arjun Erigaisi leads Group D to stay in semis race

Arjun Erigaisi put one foot in the semi-finals of the Total Chess pilot event after defeating Vaishali R with white pieces in the first game of the final round. With the win, Arjun now leads Group D with 16 points, two points ahead of Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Vaishali meanwhile has won just one game from the nine she has played at Budapest.

Heading into the double-header against Vaishali on Sunday, Arjun had clawed back into a three-player tie at the stop of the standings by ending Vachier-Lagrave’s unbeaten run. Then, with the Frenchman being held to a draw in the first game by Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva, Arjun surged into a two-point lead. The lead could still change with the final game of the group stages with Arjun taking on Vaishali with black pieces and Vachier-Lagrave meeting Assaubayeva with white pieces.