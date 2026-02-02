Tata Steel Masters: Six wins in 52 games and 69 ratings points lost, how the event offered a reality check for Indian chess

Arjun lost 30 points, Praggnanandhaa 17 and Aravindh 16.

Written by: Amit Kamath
4 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 12:11 AM IST
Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh Chithambaram and D. Gukesh in action during Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee. (PHOTO: Lennart Ootes)Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh Chithambaram and D. Gukesh in action during Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee. (PHOTO: Lennart Ootes)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s top chess players endured a reality-check of a campaign at the frigid sea-side Dutch town of Wijk aan Zee with just six wins from the 52 games played by world champion Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Aravindh Chitambaram. In the three weeks since the cream of Indian chess has been in Wijk for the year’s first classical tournament, Arjun has lost 30 rating points, Praggnanandhaa has dropped 17 points while Aravindh dropped 16 points. World champion Gukesh also had a ratings drop of six points at Tata Steel. That’s a total of 69 rating points frittered away between four of India’s best players over the span of three weeks.

This year, the Tata Steel Chess tournament featured among its youngest fields with players like 14-year-old Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus getting a taste of a super-elite invitational tournament.

The results for Indians were in stark contrast to their performances in the previous Tata Steel Chess tournament, where Gukesh and Pragg had fought it out in the tiebreaks at the end of the tournament to figure out a winner. This year, the closest any Indian got to the title was joint 8th spot.

ALSO READ | India’s struggles at Wijk aan Zee: 3 wins in 36 games between Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Aravindh Chitambaram

While Gukesh managed to win three games, the remaining three Indians managed to win just one game each, with Arjun’s win coming over compatriot and good friend Pragg while Pragg’s win coming over a fellow stablemate from RB Ramesh’s academy, Aravindh.

What will make matters even worse for the Indian stars will be the fact that the top 2 players in the standings were the Uzbek duo of Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov. Abdusattorov won the title after scoring 9 out of 13 while Sindarov, who won the FIDE World Cup in Goa just a couple of months back, was second with 8.5 points. In contrast, Gukesh was the top finisher among Indians, ending at joint 8th position with 6.5 points along with Anish Giri and Vladimir Fedoseev. The trio of Pragg (5.5 points), Arjun (4.5 points) and Aravindh (4.5) were among the bottom four players at the end of the event.

Simmering rivalry

Over the last half a decade, the rivalry between India and Uzbekistan has been simmering in the sport, thanks to the Uzbek team winning Olympiad gold on India’s home turf in 2022—that too with a victory over an Indian team with players like Gukesh and Pragg in the final round. The Indians had then bounced back to claim the gold at Budapest in 2024. The third act of the rivalry will play out in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand later this year, where the Indians will defend their title with heavy hopes hanging on the shoulders of players like Gukesh, Pragg and Arjun.

Story continues below this ad

After a wretched Wijk, Gukesh is now India’s only player in the top 10 standings, coming in at no 10, while Sindarov leapt in 11th spot over Arjun (world no 12) and Pragg (no 14).

ALSO READ | Are India’s top chess players Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa flirting with fatigue?

The results of the Indians are particularly alarming because this is a crucial year for them: in a couple of months’ time, Pragg will be playing in his second Candidates tournament harbouring hopes of making it to the world championship fight while Gukesh will defend his world champion’s crown in November-December. The Indian team will also defend their Olympiad crown.

Pragg’s results at Wijk aan Zee come on the heels of a swashbuckling 2025, where he won multiple strong tournaments on the way to securing a Candidates spot. Arjun too entered 2026 on the back of twin bronze medals at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship. And while Gukesh racked up more wins and lost less ratings points than the rest of the Indians, many of the decisions he made on the board have been alarming. He made horror blunders against Abdusattorov (with a move that lost him the game instantly), Anigh Giri, and against Hans Niemann (with a knight sacrifice that gave the besieged American a get-out-of-jail-free card). He’s also allowed winning positions in a couple games, most notably against Sindarov, to slip away into draws.

Amit Kamath
Amit Kamath
twitter
instagram

Amit Kamath is Assistant Editor at The Indian Express and is based in Mumbai. He primarily writes on chess and Olympic sports, and co-hosts the Game Time podcast, a weekly offering from Express Sports. He also writes a weekly chess column, On The Moves. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Quick comment: Novak Djokovic may have just missed his best chance to win 25th Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic reacts while during the men's singles final at the Australian Open vs Carlos Alcaraz. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match
Pakistan
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News