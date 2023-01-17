scorecardresearch
Tata Steel chess stars to keep tradition, play football match against Dutch 1st-division team

Magnus Carlsen could be seen in action as Grandmasters from the Tata Steel Masters and Challengers to play friendly football match against SC Telstar

Chess OlympiadThe third round of the Tata Steel Masters was played on Monday in Wijk aan Zee. It was a peaceful day, with six games finishing in a draw, and only one decisive result. (PTI/FILE)
On Wednesday, BUKO stadium – the home ground of the Dutch Eerste Divisie (first-division) football team SC Telstar – will traditionally host another special football match. A number of chess masters from the Tata Steel Masters will enter the field to play a friendly match with players from the Telstar selection.

The line-up hasn’t been announced but we can expect to see five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen and even a couple of Indian teenage Grandmasters.

What’s amazing, is that those wanting to watch the rulers of the chess board try a different game, can do so for free. The grandmasters will play two halves of 30 minutes each. On Thursday, January 19, the Tata Steel Masters will again play in a football stadium. This time, the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam will be the setting.
There, under the name ‘Tata Steel Chess On Tour’, the Masters will play the 5th round of their tournament.

Apart from the football on Wednesday at the Telstar Stadium, about 100 children from elementary schools and chess clubs in the region will play a chess simultaneous against chess professionals Hans Bohm, Jop Delemarre and Sacha Valster the same afternoon.

The third round of the Tata Steel Masters was played on Monday in Wijk aan Zee. It was a peaceful day, with six games finishing in a draw, and only one decisive result.

Fabiano Caruana scored his first victory in the game against Jorden van Foreest.

After three played rounds, five players scored 2 points to tie for the top: Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri, Ding Liren and Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 08:11 IST
