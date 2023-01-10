Iranian arbiter Shohreh Bayat reprimanded by FIDE for wearing pro human rights clothing, called out ‘unprofessional’

Iranian arbiter Shohreh Bayat was called out as ‘unprofessional’ by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for wearing pro-human rights clothing at the 2022 Fischer Random World Chess Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland. The 35-year-old, who lives in England, was criticised by the world chess body for wearing a black top with the words, ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ in support of the civilian protests in Iran with regards to the regime’s violations of human rights.

David Llada, FIDE’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, had approached Bayat and asked her to not wear ‘something neutral’. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich also reached out to Bayat on WhatsApp, asking her not to mix politics with chess.

Bayat wore a blue top and yellow skirt the following day. “It was to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said Bayat. Even though many took her dressing attire to be in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Bayat was actually referencing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ shooting down of a Ukrainian Airlines plane, on January 8, 2020, which killed all 176 passengers and crew aboard.

It was then that Llada gave a statement via FIDE with regards to the same, “While we respect Ms. Bayat’s political stance and activities, any FIDE officials need to follow political neutrality while on duty, and of all the official positions one can hold, that of an arbiter is the one that demands higher standards of integrity, neutrality, and discretion. No matter how noble or uncontroversial the cause is, doing activism from that role is inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The Russian President of @FIDE_chess @advorkovich asked me to change my #WomanLifeFreedom t-shirt during the Fischer Random Chess Championship. I then appeared in Ukranian colours. @FIDE_chess said I am an inappropriate arbiter since I openly support human rights in Iran&Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/C2PoGlqL1g — Shohreh Bayat (@ShohrehBayat) January 8, 2023

Paul Meyer-Dunker, the President of the Berlin Chess Society, jumped in to support Bayat suggesting on Twitter that FIDE chief’s request to Bayat to change her attire was ‘contrary to the values of sport, the chess world, and the FIDE Charter.’

Per section 4.3 of the charter, “FIDE is committed to respecting all internationally recognized human rights and shall strive to promote the protection of these rights.”

Bayat would the pose the question that there is no set attire for arbiters.

“I am an arbiter, I am the first person who follows and who has to follow rules and regulations, as long as they exist. The whole point is that they cannot ask me to follow unwritten rules. When it is written, I would be the first person to follow it.”

Advertisement

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Llada told Chess.com that FIDE is working on a dress code.

It was after the tournament in Reykjavik that Bayat was removed from the commission, a decision she thinks was made because of her taking the stance. Llada suggested this wasn’t the case. “Already before Reykjavik, Shohreh was invited to the Women’s Commission, because we think her expertise is also highly valuable there. But she declined.”

Bayat recently took to Twitter to explain her reasons behind taking a stand, “What I stand for is a human rights message, independent of the country. It is not me who makes chess political, it is Arkady.”