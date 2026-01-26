‘Shit happens’: World champion Gukesh on ‘unexplainable’ blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee

“Shit happens” That was world champion Gukesh’s frank assessment about his stunning blunder two rounds ago in the game against arch-rival Nodirbek Abdusattorov at the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee. The blunder, in an equalish position, meant that Gukesh would immediately lose a pawn and then a rook, and would be likely checkmated later on in the game. Gukesh had resigned from the game soon afterwards, and had also lost to Anish Giri the next day before finally bouncing back with a victory over Vladimir Fedoseev with black pieces on Sunday in round 8.

Gukesh had seemed inconsolable in the aftermath of the result against Abdusattorov, spending five minutes at the table speechless even as the Uzbekistan grandmaster tried to engage him in conversation and analyse the game. Later, Gukesh had walked into the press room at the tournament venue where he had spent another 10 to 15 minutes in silence with his face turned away from the world as he tried to come to terms with the blunder.