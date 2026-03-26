Shelter facility and backup power generator: FIDE reveals measures at Candidates 2026 venue in case of ‘extreme scenarios’

After India’s Koneru Humpy withdrew from the Candidates tournament in Cyprus citing fears for her safety while the war in Iran raged on, FIDE, the global governing body of chess, posted a long document concerning the safety concerns of players. In it, FIDE mentioned that in the hypothetical scenario of an attack, the hotel where the players will be staying and playing at, has its own shelter facilities.

“Cyprus is a safe country to travel. There is no emergency situation, and the country continues to operate normally,” FIDE mentioned in the document. “As a precautionary measure, the hotel is equipped with its own shelter facilities. While such scenarios are purely theoretical, appropriate infrastructure is in place to ensure the safety of all participants and guests.”

Talking about the risk of playing in the Candidates, Humpy had told The Indian Express: “At the end of the day, you should be in a position to play the game in a peaceful and good atmosphere. Not surrounded by bomb or missile sirens. I think that should not be the stage for a world-class tournament. You don’t need to be desperate to hold events in such environments.”

While none of the other players have directly spoken about security concerns, American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura said that there were power cut issues on the Mediterranean island.

“It’s not a good sign when power goes out completely in parts of Cyprus and doesn’t come back for an extended period of time,” Nakamura had posted on his X account recently.

Responding to queries about there being a risk of power outage during the Candidates 2026 tournament, FIDE

stated: “The risk is extremely low and overstated. Power shortages in Cyprus are very rare and typically short-lived. For example, a recent incident, which caused outages in some areas of Cyprus on March 13, lasted only several minutes before full restoration. In addition, the tournament venue – Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort – is fully equipped with backup power generators, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the event.”

Here’s the full Safety and Logistics FAQ from FIDE for Candidates 2026:

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Q: Is it safe to travel to and stay in Cyprus given the current situation in the Middle East region?

A: Yes. Cyprus is a safe country to travel. There is no emergency situation, and the country continues to operate normally. The Organising Committee is in constant coordination with the relevant national authorities and benefits from full support at the highest level. All necessary measures are in place to ensure a secure, comfortable, and well-organised environment for all participants, media, and guests.

Q: Is there any risk of power outages during the tournament?

A: No. The risk is extremely low and overstated. Power shortages in Cyprus are very rare and typically short-lived. For example, a recent incident, which caused outages in some areas of Cyprus on March 13, lasted only several minutes before full restoration. In addition, the tournament venue – Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort – is fully equipped with backup power generators, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the event.

Q: Are there safety measures in place in case of extreme scenarios?

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Yes. As a precautionary measure, the hotel is equipped with its own shelter facilities. While such scenarios are purely theoretical, appropriate infrastructure is in place to ensure the safety of all participants and guests.

Q: Is the location of the venue considered safe?

A: Yes. The venue is located in the western part of Cyprus, away from sensitive or strategic military locations. It is not situated along any routes related to the Middle East crisis.

Q: Are international flights to Cyprus operating normally?

A: Yes. International flights from regions not affected by the military situation in the Middle East continue to operate to Cyprus without delays or cancellations. Airlines regard the destination as safe for normal operations.

Q: Is FIDE monitoring the situation?

A: Absolutely. FIDE, in coordination with the Organising Committee, is closely monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis and remains in direct contact with the authorities of Cyprus to ensure preparedness and to mitigate any potential risks.

Q: What happens if the situation changes?

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A: FIDE has contingency plans in place, as with any major international event. We remain ready to respond promptly to any changes in circumstances, with the safety and comfort of players, officials, media, and guests as the top priority.