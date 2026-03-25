Safety concerns mount in Cyprus as Poker event cancelled after Humpy pulls out from Candidates tournament

Ever since Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy decided to pull out of the prestigious Candidates Tournament 2026, citing personal safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, pressure has mounted on FIDE, the world chess governing body, to ensure player safety and decide whether Cyprus should remain the host for the World Championship challenger event or not.

Now, the cancellation of a major sporting event in Cyprus due to the ongoing war in the region has raised eyebrows at FIDE, which maintains that the tournament will go ahead on the Mediterranean island.

The WSOP Super Circuit Cyprus, a poker event scheduled to take place from April 25 to May 11 in Cyprus, has been cancelled. The organisers said that the decision was made due to the ongoing uncertainties in the region and concerns over the safety of players and staff.