Safety concerns mount in Cyprus as Poker event cancelled after Humpy pulls out from Candidates tournament

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Ever since Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy decided to pull out of the prestigious Candidates Tournament 2026, citing personal safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, pressure has mounted on FIDE, the world chess governing body, to ensure player safety and decide whether Cyprus should remain the host for the World Championship challenger event or not.
Now, the cancellation of a major sporting event in Cyprus due to the ongoing war in the region has raised eyebrows at FIDE, which maintains that the tournament will go ahead on the Mediterranean island.
The WSOP Super Circuit Cyprus, a poker event scheduled to take place from April 25 to May 11 in Cyprus, has been cancelled. The organisers said that the decision was made due to the ongoing uncertainties in the region and concerns over the safety of players and staff.
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The organisers said, “Due to the ongoing uncertainties in the region, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the WSOP Super Circuit Cyprus, which was scheduled to take place April 25–May 11, 2026. The safety of our players, staff, and partners is always our top priority. Given the current situation, we believe this is the most responsible decision at this time. To those still travelling, we wish you a safe and enjoyable time and thank you for your continued passion for the game. We appreciate the support and understanding of the poker community and hope to bring WSOP events back to the region in the future when conditions allow.”
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING WSOP SUPER CIRCUIT – CYPRUS pic.twitter.com/J61KXa6n6F
— WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) March 23, 2026
FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky recently confirmed that the Candidates Tournament will go ahead as scheduled, despite a drone hitting a UK RAF airbase in Cyprus earlier this month.
FIDE also announced Ukrainian Grandmaster Anna Muzychuk as Humpy’s replacement.
Humpy had announced her decision on X, where she wrote, “After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it.”