Russia banned from third straight Chess Olympiad despite neutral flag plea

Russia’s last-ditch attempt to compete at the upcoming 2026 Samarkand Chess Olympiad has been rejected, with the FIDE Council voting against allowing the nation’s return to the competition. This will mark the third consecutive Olympiad that Russia’s men’s and women’s national teams will miss, following the country’s suspension from international sports after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was confirmed on Monday by Russian Chess Federation Executive Director Alexander Tkachev, who stated that the FIDE Council had rejected the participation of both Russian teams, even under a neutral flag.

“Our teams will not participate in the World Chess Olympiad. At the initiative of the acting FIDE President Mr. Viswanathan Anand, this decision was made by the council,” Tkachev told Russian media outlet TASS.