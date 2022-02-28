Russia-Ukraine crisis: FIDE bans Russia and Belarus from holding world chess events

FIDE, the world governing body of chess, took the momentous step as they have decided to ban Russia and Belarus from holding any world chess events following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As stated by FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, the FIDE Council regards its main mission in preserving the unity of FIDE and respecting the basic human rights enshrined in the FIDE Charter.

Today, on February 27, 2022, an extraordinary meeting of the FIDE Council was held on the current situation and the urgent measures to be taken after the military action launched by Russia in Ukraine. ➡️ https://t.co/68T6cyys8m pic.twitter.com/LlDQbG26uH — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) February 27, 2022

In this regard, the FIDE Council has adopted a number of important emergency decisions.

“FIDE expresses its grave concern about the military action started by Russia in Ukraine. FIDE stands united against wars as well as condemns any use of military means to resolve political conflicts. FIDE will take any necessary action to ensure the security of chess players and other members of the chess community. No official FIDE chess competitions and events will be held in Russia and Belarus,” FIDE said in a statement.

FIDE’s ruling also comes just days before the start of the next Grand Prix event in Belgrade, which is due to feature five Russian grandmasters, Andrey Esipenko (replacing Dmitry Andreikin), Alexander Grischuk, Vladimir Fedoseev, Nikita Vitiugov and Alexandr Predke.

The key decisions FIDE made:

1. Russia and Belarus banned from holding official FIDE chess competitions and events.

2. Russian and Belarusian players banned from displaying national flags at FIDE-rated events and nationals anthem will not be played.

3. FIDE will terminate all sponsorship agreements with Russian or Belarusian sanctioned and/or state-controlled companies.

FIDE also said it condemns “any public statement from any member of the chess community which supports unjustified military action”. It said two Russian grandmasters, Sergey Karjakin and Sergey Shipov, will have to face its Ethics and Disciplinary Commission following controversial comments online.

The decision will almost certainly have been controversial internally given that the organisation is largely funded by Russian corporate donors and Russian sponsors such as Gazprom and Nornickel.

The FIDE President, Arkady Dvokovich, is also a former Kremlin insider – the ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and the organiser of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIDE Council also suggested that regardless of the organization of the Chess Olympiad 2022, FIDE will organize the annual FIDE Congress during the previously planned dates – from July 27 till August 2 with the election date on August 1. The preference is to combine the FIDE Congress with the Chess Olympiad 2022. However, consultations with the potential organizers of the Chess Olympiad 2022 will be carried out and adjustment of the FIDE Congress dates is possible if it does not imply a notable delay of elections. The FIDE Council confirms that the continental elections shall be organized within their constitutional terms.