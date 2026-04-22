War-torn Ukraine finds reason to cheer as 17-year-old makes history as first non-GM to win European Chess Championship

Ukrainian IM Roman Dehtiarov became the first player in the history to win European Chess Championship without holding a GM title. (PHOTO: FIDE)

Ukrainian teenager IM Roman Dehtiarov lit the stage on fire in Katowice, Poland, after becoming the youngest and lowest-seeded player in history to win the European Individual Chess Championship. The 17-year-old, seeded 126th among 501 players, clinched the title by defeating GM David Anton Guijarro in a thrilling final-round encounter.

Dehtiarov, rated 2452, took sole first place with 9/11 points, half a point ahead of Azerbaijani GMs Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and Mahammad Muradli. He won €20,000 (~$23,500) and earned a spot in the 2027 FIDE World Cup. He is also the first player to win the Continental championship without holding a GM title.

This win also made him a Grandmaster instantly, without needing to earn three GM norms or reach a 2500 rating. India’s Divya Deshmukh also became a GM without the norms or needing to break the rating ceiling after she won the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup.