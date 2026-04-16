Candidates 2026: From a 19-year-old grandmaster who brought good vibes to a guru who shaped her destiny, meet R Vaishali’s team that helped her off the board

(from left to right) R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali, their mother Nagalakshmi and 19-year-old Grandmaster Pranesh after Vaishali's dramatic win at the 2026 Candidates (Michal Walusza/FIDE Photo)

With a ticket to the Women’s World Chess Championship secured, Vaishali Rameshbabu revealed that it does take a small village (of grandmasters) to raise a challenger worthy of winning the Candidates. They helped her in small ways and big to become the first Indian woman in 15 years to get a direct shot at being the queen of 64 squares.

This isn’t her team of seconds that helped her with matters on the board — their names she would keep close to her chest until the World Championship contest against Ju Wenjun is over.

One of the stalwarts who helped Vaishali win the Candidates is five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who selected Vaishali as part of the first cohort of players at his Westbridge Anand Chess Academy and has since been a mentor to her. It was Anand who urged her to work with Sandipan Chanda, another grandmaster. Their partnership was in place until before the Candidates.