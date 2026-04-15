R Vaishali, Bibisara Assaubayeva set up final-round photo finish in Women’s Candidates

India’s Vaishali Rameshbabu will head into the final round of the Women’s Candidates tournament on Wednesday in joint lead with Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva on a dramatic day in Cyprus. Both players have a score of 7.5 points heading into the final round, to set up an exciting photo finish. Half a point behind them is the Chinese phenom Zhu Jiner.

Vaishali was held to a draw by the former women’s world champion from China, Tan Zhongyi. When she walked out of the playing hall on Tuesday, she would have felt like her chance to secure a shot at winning the Women’s Candidates was more or less over since her competitor for the top spot, Zhu Jiner, was in a winning position against Aleksandra Goryachkina.