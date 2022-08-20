scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa’s winning streak ends, trails Magnus Carlsen by one match point after five rounds

The 17-year-old prodigy's 4-match winning streak was ended by China's Quang Liem Le in the fifth round.

R PraggnanandhaaR Praggnanandhaa in action. (File)

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa’s winning run came to an end at the hands of China’s Quang Liem Le in the fifth round of the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of the Champions Chess Tour.

Liem Le scored an emphatic 2.5-0.5 win over the teenage Indian GM, securing victories in games two and three after the opener ended in a draw.

A 43-move win in the third game sealed the deal for Liem Le as Praggnanandhaa’s stupendous run was halted.

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, meanwhile, went down 2-4 in a tie-break to Jan-Krzystof Duda of Poland after the four-game match ended 2-2.

Chess World Champion Magnus Carlsen in action during Round 4 of the 44th Chess Olympiad, at Mamallapuram near Chennai, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Norwegian is in sole lead after the fifth round with 13 match points, one ahead of Praggnanandhaa.

The 17-year-old Indian prodigy has been in superb form in the tournament, scoring wins over world No.4 Alireza Firouzja, Anish Giri, Levon Aronian, and Hans Niemann before the Chinese GM halted the streak.

Praggnanandhaa’s coach Ramesh said after the player’s first defeat, “Tough loss for @rpragchess against Liem losing with a score of 0.5 – 2.5. Over extended in second game and paid the price. Well done Liem!” In other matches in the round, Firouzja beat the winless Niemann 2.5-0.5 to close in on Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa with 11 match points.

Dutchman Giri beat Levon Aronian 2.5-0.5 to move into 5th place with 7 points.

Advertisement

The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour. There is USD $7,500 at stake for each match win at the event.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tiebreaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:51:37 am
Next Story

‘We got a raw deal’: Rubber industry seeks government help to tide over crisis

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

4

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

5

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
Xavier’s V-C on prof resignation: 'Need to be sacred in a sacred institution'

Xavier’s V-C on prof resignation: 'Need to be sacred in a sacred institution'

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple
Delhi Confidential

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple

Premium
Gunmen storm Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police
Somalia

Gunmen storm Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 20: Latest News