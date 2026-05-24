Praggnanandhaa ends tied-fifth at Romania classical event; Vincent Keymer wins

German grandmaster Vincent Keymer clinched the Super Chess Classic Romania 2026 tournament with a final round victory over Jorden van Foreest on Saturday. Keymer’s win was the only decisive game of the final round at Bucharest, but it ended up being a tournament deciding result on a day where five players had a chance to win the title. R Praggnanandhaa, India’s only contender in the tournament, ended joint-fifth, along with four other players.

Praggnanandhaa’s only victory in the nine rounds he played in the tournament came against world championship contender Javokhir Sindarov while the Indian prodigy had lost in the seventh round to Fabiano Caruana. Pragg will now fly to Oslo to compete in the Norway Chess tournament, where he will be pitted against world champion D Gukesh, world no 1 Magnus Carlsen, Keymer, Wesley So and Alireza Firouzja. The Norway Chess tournament starts from Monday.