Praggnanandhaa finishes joint-top at Sinquefield Cup, secures GCT final berth

Continuing his impressive run of form, R Praggnanandhaa finished joint-top of the Sinquefield Cup 2026 on Thursday while also securing his spot in the Grand Chess Tour final. The Indian Grandmaster drew his final round against Dutch GM Anish Giri, ending his campaign on level terms with American Grandmaster Wesley So, both tying for the top spot with 5.5 points from 9 rounds.

Wesley So eventually bagged the bragging rights and a handsome prize money of $87,500 after claiming the title against Pragg in the tiebreaks. After the first two rapid playoff games ended in draws, Wesley nailed the hammer in a nervy Armageddon game, playing with draw odds to clinch the tournament.