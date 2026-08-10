Praggnanandhaa set to face Samuel Sevian in Sinquefield Cup 1st round

R. Praggnanandhaa will face off with Samuel Sevian in first round of Sinquefield Cup, set to start from August 10 and go on till August 21. Praggnanandhaa is coming into this event after his victory in the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz which elevated him to second place in the overall Grand Chess Tour rankings. Barring a debacle at the Sinquefield Cup, the Indian is likely to feature in the finale later this year.

The Grand Chess Tour (GCT) Finals are contested by the top-four finishers on the tour, and currently, American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana is ahead of Praggnanandhaa. Sevian is a surprise entry in the Sinquefield Cup, after French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja decided to withdraw from the tour.