Praggnanandhaa on Olympiad debate: ‘Don’t mind even being reserve player’

3 min readAug 29, 2026 05:46 PM IST
On Saturday afternoon, Srinath Narayanan posted a series of photographs on his X account that showed the faces of India’s golden generation grinning back through their computer screens.
“Had an intense but fun pre-Olympiad camp with the Indian Team over the past few days! Great energy, lots of good work and, most importantly, fantastic team spirit!” Srinath wrote. To this, Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri asked how long the camp had been. When Srinath answered that it had been a five-day camp, Anish cheekily asked: “How many hours per day, what openings you discussed and who plays board one?”
Who plays board 1 for India at the upcoming Olympiad is going to be a hotly-debated topic, with at least three contenders — Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi — in the mix.
Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Story continues below this ad
Despite experiencing a slump in form over the last year and a half, Gukesh is the reigning world champion and someone who has won two gold medals for India on board 1 in the past two Olympiads. Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, is in red-hot form at the moment, winning the Norway Chess tournament and now the Grand Chess Tour Finals. Arjun, finally, has a strong case to be on board 1 as well, since he is the top-rated player in India as per the August 2026 rating list. Arjun is World no 9 (rating of 2759), Praggnanandhaa is 12th (2750), Nihal Sarin is no 25 (2718) while Gukesh has slumped to world no 31 (with a rating of 2703, having lost 74 rating points since January 2025 when he was the newly-minted world champion). Vidit Gujrathi, the final player in the Indian side, is world no 33 with a rating of 2697.
Playing on board 1 is a lot more than just a matter of prestige: it also means facing the world’s heavy-hitters, because at the Olympiad, most teams name their top players on the board.
A couple of years ago, there used to be a joke about Indian chess. The hardest position to hold on to in chess is the India No 1 position. Now, the hardest decision to make for Srinath is likely to be who plays as India No 1 at the Olympiad in Samarkand where they are hoping to defend their gold medal.
When Praggnanandhaa was asked in an interview after he won the Grand Chess Tour Final title, he said: “We haven’t really had any calls about this. Our captain Srinath anna is really smart. He usually thinks about all possibilities and comes up with a logical idea. For me, I don’t mind playing anywhere… board 4 or even being the reserve player. Whatever he chooses, I’ll happily take it (as long as we win).”