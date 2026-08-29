Praggnanandhaa on Olympiad debate: ‘Don’t mind even being reserve player’

On Saturday afternoon, Srinath Narayanan posted a series of photographs on his X account that showed the faces of India’s golden generation grinning back through their computer screens.

“Had an intense but fun pre-Olympiad camp with the Indian Team over the past few days! Great energy, lots of good work and, most importantly, fantastic team spirit!” Srinath wrote. To this, Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri asked how long the camp had been. When Srinath answered that it had been a five-day camp, Anish cheekily asked: “How many hours per day, what openings you discussed and who plays board one?”

Who plays board 1 for India at the upcoming Olympiad is going to be a hotly-debated topic, with at least three contenders — Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi — in the mix.