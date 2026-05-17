Praggnanandhaa holds off Jorden van Foreest to stay unbeaten in Romania

Pragg and van Foreest were part of the five-player leading pack heading into the fourth round, but the draw ensured they are half a point behind the tournament leader Vincent Keymer. (Pic Credit: Lennart Ootes)

India’s R Praggnanandhaa managed to sidestep a potential banana-peel of an opponent in Dutch grandmaster Jorden van Foreest in round 4 of the Super Chess Classic Romania 2026 tournament. Pragg’s 35-move draw on Sunday evening against Van Foreest means that the Indian prodigy has remained unbeaten so far at the event in Bucharest. While the result against the Dutchman is his third draw, Pragg managed to defeat World Championship contender Javokhir Sindarov, the one opponent he would have ached to defeat.

Pragg and van Foreest were part of the five-player leading pack heading into the fourth round, but the draw ensured they are half a point behind the tournament leader Vincent Keymer. The day started with the game between Alireza Firouzja and Fabiano Caruana not being played because of what the organisers said was a “medical issue” for the French-Iranian grandmaster.