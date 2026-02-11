Praggnanandhaa, 6 other top grandmasters issue urgent plea as 2026 chess calendar ‘clash’ turns concrete

India's R Praggnanandhaa thinks about his next move during a game in Tata Steel Chess India in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Seven of the top chess players in the world, including India’s Praggnanandhaa R, have written an open letter to tournament organisers raising the issue of clashes on the calendar, particularly with the 2026 Grand Chess Tour and the Esports World Cup chess event.

Besides Praggnanandhaa, Levon Aronian, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, Anish Giri, Vincent Keymer and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave have also put their names under the open letter. The letter speaks about ‘serious concern about the scheduling conflict between the 2026 Grand Chess Tour and the Esports World Cup chess events’.

The players wrote that while their intention was not to criticize either event, they were writing the letter to try and resolve the situation.