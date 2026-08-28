Praggnanandhaa makes history, becomes first Indian to win Grand Chess Tour

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa created history on Friday, becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour after staging a remarkable comeback to defeat defending champion Fabiano Caruana in the final.

The Indian takes home a hefty $200,000 prize and secures a guaranteed spot in next year’s tour.

After the Classical leg, Praggnanandhaa was trailing 3-9, having lost the opening game and drawn the second. But he turned the tide in the Rapid leg, winning both games to earn eight points and take an 11-9 lead into the final Blitz leg.

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In the first Blitz game, Pragg had winning chances but blundered in a time scramble. The position turned worse, but Caruana failed to capitalise, and the game ended in a draw. Caruana, the 2018 World Championship challenger and the man with the third-highest Elo rating in history (2844), struck back immediately, winning the second Blitz clash to level the score at 12-12.