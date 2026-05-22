Praggnanandhaa suffers first defeat at Romania; Sindarov wins first time

India’s R Praggnanandhaa slumped to his first defeat of the Super Chess Classic Romania tournament at Bucharest on Thursday, losing to Fabiano Caruana in 33 moves with white pieces in a round 7 encounter. Coincidentally, while Pragg suffered his first loss of the tournament, his contemporary from Uzbekistan Javokhir Sindarov experienced his first victory, defeating tournament leader Vincent Keymer.

In a game that began with a Queen’s Gambit Declined on the board, Praggnanandhaa was in trouble from as early as the 25th move against Caruana after a shuffle of the queen from c2 to e2 saw the evaluation bar drop and indicate a hefty advantage to the American grandmaster. Another move of his rook on the back rank from e1 to c1 on move 28 left Pragg in an un-winnable situation, even though he had an additional pawn by this stage.