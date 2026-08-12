Praggnanandhaa defeats Sindarov in second round of Sinquefield Cup

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa registered his first win in the Sinquefield Cup, defeating world championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov in a second round encounter. The Indian claimed his point inch-by-inch in the endgame arising out of a queen pawn opening as Sindarov chose just an equal endgame that should have been a perfect draw for him.

But then what he possibly did not account for was Praggnanandhaa’s tenacity. It paid off in the end for the Indian as from what the computer was claiming to be a drawn endgame turned in to a winning one in no time. The game lasted as many as 95 moves. With Praggnanandhaa reaching 1.5 points from his two games, the overnight leader Fabiano Caruana of United States was the only one to end matters peacefully with a draw against Anish Giri of Holland.