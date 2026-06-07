Praggnanandhaa even more dangerous than Magnus Carlsen: Pravin Thipsay

Arjuna awardee Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay said that recent Norway Chess winner Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was a more dangerous player than World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Thipsay also said that Praggnanandhaa was currently the strongest Indian chess player at present, ahead of world champion D Gukesh as well as Arjun Erigaisi.

“Praggnanandhaa is the best Indian chess player right now. On current form, he can be considered one of the most dangerous opponents in the world, even more dangerous than Carlsen,” Thipsay told PTI in an interview.

“What a great comeback. After a somewhat disappointing 2025, he has produced something truly extraordinary. Indian chess needed a performance like this. Three or four years ago, he was feared for his attacking chess. But opponents gradually learned how to neutralise those strengths. Over the last few months, he has added new dimensions to his game, including improved defence, positional understanding and tactical accuracy,” Thipsay added.