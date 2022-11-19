Praggnanandhaa-Carlsen play chess near Bay Bridge in San Francisco, Anish Giri & Wesley So observe

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and five time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen chose the scenic playing view of Bay Bridge in San Francisco as the location for a game.

A recent photo posted by the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour on Twitter, the duo can be seen playing besides the famous bridge with GMs Anish Giri and Wesley So watching them from close quarters. So can even be seen making a move by Praggnanandhaa’s side.

What a beautiful photo! 😀 Pragg and Magnus Carlsen play near Bay Bridge in San Francisco as super GMs Wesley So and Anish Giri look on! Today Pragg and Carlsen will once again be pitted against each other!

What do you think will happen today? 📷: @ChampChessTour pic.twitter.com/zrBFdoRvEQ — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 19, 2022

It was on Thursday that Praggnanandhaa posted his first win in the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals after which he went down to Dutch GM Anish Giri 2.5-3.5 in the second round on Friday whereas world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen outclassed Arjun Erigaisi.

Carlsen would win the first game in 75 moves and then held on for a draw in 86 moves. He secured a 41-move victory in the third to seal a 2.5-0.5 win.