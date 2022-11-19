scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Praggnanandhaa-Carlsen play chess near Bay Bridge in San Francisco, Anish Giri & Wesley So observe

Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen play chess with so and Giri in attendance. (Photo: @ChessChampTour/Twitter)

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and five time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen chose the scenic playing view of Bay Bridge in San Francisco as the location for a game.

A recent photo posted by the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour on Twitter, the duo can be seen playing besides the famous bridge with GMs Anish Giri and Wesley So watching them from close quarters. So can even be seen making a move by Praggnanandhaa’s side.

It was on Thursday that Praggnanandhaa posted his first win in the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals after which he went down to Dutch GM Anish Giri 2.5-3.5 in the second round on Friday whereas world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen outclassed Arjun Erigaisi.

Carlsen would win the first game in 75 moves and then held on for a draw in 86 moves. He secured a 41-move victory in the third to seal a 2.5-0.5 win.

In the other second-round matches, Quang Liem Le of Vietnam hammered American Wesley So 2.5-0.5 and Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland defeated Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 2.5-1.5. Carlsen tops the standings, while Praggnanandhaa is in the sixth spot and Erigaisi is yet to open his account.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 07:26:22 pm
