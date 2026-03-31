Praggnanandhaa at Candidates: ‘A good start is great, but I still have to play my best’

R Praggnanandhaa in action against Wei Yi in the second round of the Candidates. (FIDE/Yoav Nis)

While poor form leading into a Candidates chess might simply be guarding his cards close, Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa seems to have shrugged off the lead-up doldrums, and started well at Cyprus.

His draw with Chinese GM Wei Yi, in the second game, saw him hold strong and mostly stay in an advantageous position, to remain undefeated after first two days. His win against GM Anish Giri had ofcourse put his campaign on a good footing, though it’s only a start.

Pragg got asked about his recent poor form by a reporter at the FIDE press conference, and said, “I think I still need to learn from it because I played like five tournaments in the last six months, and all five of them went poorly. I think it’s something I should learn to recover from a bad tournament. But here, it’s just a start. A good start is great, but I still have to play my best. There are 12 more games, so I have to keep focusing and keep giving my best.”