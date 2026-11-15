‘Blunder of Praggnanandhaa’s career’: Indian gets checkmated from won position

It was an error so unexpected that it was simultaneously called the blunder of the Total Chess pilot tournament, and the worst mistake of R Praggnanandhaa’s career.

In the first game of the two-game fourth round encounter against Hungarian grandmaster Richard Rapport on Saturday, Pragg got checkmated in a single move from a completely winning position after failing to see the threat from Rapport’s queen.

When Rapport delivered the checkmate, the Indian slid back his chair, almost as if he was physically distancing himself from what he had just done.

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On the official Total Chess broadcast, commentator Fiona Steil-Antoni remarked that this was the “blunder of the tournament”. British grandmaster David Howell, commentating with Steil-Antoni, said: “It’s the blunder of Pragg’s career. Don’t think he’s played a move like that since he was a very young boy. It was a moment of blindness.”