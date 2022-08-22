scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again, finishes runner-up in FTX Crypto Cup

After a 2-2 score at the end of the regulation game, Praggnanandhaa beat Carlsen in the blitz tiebreak. Carlsen still wins the FTX Crypto Cup.

This is the third time in six months Praggnanandhaa (left) has defeated World Champion Magnus Carlsen. (File)

For the third time in just six months, 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen, with the latest victory coming on Monday at the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, in Miami.

There was a sense of disbelief on the face of Magnus Carlsen when Praggnanandhaa defeated him in the blitz tiebreak after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation game.

Carlsen was on the verge of winning the game, but he blunders against Praggnanandhaa just when he was on the verge of forcing Armageddon.

Magnus won the event on the basis of a higher score, and Praggnanandhaa secured second.

Praggnanandhaa had a great start in the tournament as he started off with four consecutive wins, including a thumping 3-1 win over world No.6 Levon Aronian. He had started his campaign with victory over Alireza Firouzja, the Indian GM has subsequently beaten Anish Giri and Hans Nieman.

Praggnanandhaa’s winning run came to an end at the hands of China’s Quang Liem Le in the fifth round. He suffered his second loss after he went down to Poland’s Jan-Krzystof Duda via the tie-break in the sixth round.

In February this year, Praggnanandhaa won praise for stunning world No 1 Carlsen in an online championship. Praggnanandhaa, 16, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, had beaten Carlsen at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

In May this year, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated Magnus Carlsen at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:12:50 am
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

