Bulletproof no more: Praggnanandhaa hands Javokhir Sindarov a classical defeat

Sindarov was handed a brutal loss by Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in a second round game of the Super Chess Classic 2026 tournament in Romania. (Pic Credit: Lennart Ootes)

Javokhir Sindarov’s starting to look human again. Barely a month after he rampaged his way through the Candidates tournament, winning the cut-throat 14-round event without a single defeat, the 20-year-old Uzbek prodigy was handed a brutal loss by Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in a second round game of the Super Chess Classic 2026 tournament in Romania.

This is Sindarov’s first classical loss in the last eight months, with his last defeat in this format coming in September 2025 against Bulgaria’s Ivan Cheparinov in the 3rd round of the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 at home in Samarkand.

“Beating Sindarov is suddenly a good thing. He’s lost a classical game after I don’t know how many games! He’s been in terrifying form. But I thought I played quite decently today,” Pragg told Saint Louis Chess Club’s YouTube channel after the result.