Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Praggnanandhaa beats Firouzja in FTX Crypto Cup chess

The 17-year old, who was part of the bronze medal-winning India 'B' team at the recent chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram near Chennai, opened with a win in the first of the four-game match.

By: PTI |
August 16, 2022 5:55:00 pm
The Indian GM picked up three points for beating the highly-rated Firouzja and faces Dutch No.1 Anish Giri in the second round. (Twitter/International Chess Federation)

Teenage Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday opened his campaign in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, with a 2.5-1.5 win over the world’s top junior player Alireza Firouzja.

The 17-year old, who was part of the bronze medal-winning India ‘B’ team at the recent chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram near Chennai, opened with a win in the first of the four-game match.

He lost the second game before winning the third and drawing the fourth to beat Firouzja in the first round match on Tuesday.

The Indian GM picked up three points for beating the highly-rated Firouzja and faces Dutch No.1 Anish Giri in the second round.

Meanwhile, world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway stormed to a 3-1 win over Giri.

In other matches in the first round, Poland’s Jan-Krzyztof Duda beat Hans Nieman 3-0 while Lev Aronian defeated China’s Le Liem 2.5-1.5.

The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour. There is USD USD 7,500 at stake for each match win at the event.

Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tie-breaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

