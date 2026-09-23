Arjun, Pragg & Vaishali to feature in Total Chess World Championship Tour pilot

Three Indians will take part in the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour set to be held in Budapest from November 10–20 with R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Vaishali Rameshbabu all set to feature. The 24-player tournament will also host other big names in world chess like 5-time world champion Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and Hans Niemann among others.

The new tournament will feature four events as part of a tour each year that will be held across various cities: there will be three events with 24 players at first while the fourth event will be the finale with only four players. The event aims to crown the world’s best player across all three existing formats as the FIDE World Combined Champion.