Thursday, July 28, 2022

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad 2022, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai on Thursday.

Updated: July 28, 2022 12:47:52 pm
Chess olympiad, chess in chennai, Tamil nadu, mahabalipuramThe sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai. (File photo)

Pakistan has withdrawn from the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to begin in Chennai from Thursday. Citing India’s torch relay through Kashmir on July 21 as a reason for withdrawal, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement to Radio Pakistan, “India chose to politicize this prestigious international sporting event.”

He also said, “Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the Chess Olympiad. A Pakistani contingent was already training for this event.”

Meanwhile, the marquee event is being hosted by India for the first time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Olympiad in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur among others will be present during the opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in the city.

The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai.

