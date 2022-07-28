Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad 2022, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Updated: July 28, 2022 12:47:52 pm
Pakistan has withdrawn from the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to begin in Chennai from Thursday. Citing India’s torch relay through Kashmir on July 21 as a reason for withdrawal, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement to Radio Pakistan, “India chose to politicize this prestigious international sporting event.”
He also said, “Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the Chess Olympiad. A Pakistani contingent was already training for this event.”
Meanwhile, the marquee event is being hosted by India for the first time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Olympiad in Chennai on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur among others will be present during the opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in the city.
Subscriber Only Stories
The sporting event will be held in the nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secy
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Latest News
When John Abraham called out Karan Johar for offering him Robby in K3G: ‘I was looking out for him in the whole film…’
Aarey forest: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against tree felling on Friday
Mohammed Siraj re-discovers outswing, and aided by his natural inswing, harasses the West Indian top order
Eco-entrepreneur Shubhendu Sharma on why planting an urban forest is the need of the hour
Martin Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is
Chess Olympiad 2022: Tamil Nadu Congress to boycott inaugural ceremony as mark of protest against PM Modi, Centre
Ground Report: In Noida, rain brings power cuts and clogged drains, RWAs rings alarm bells
Inflation, price rise could dent India’s gold demand in July-December: WGC
Delhi: Only 11.7% of those got first Covid-19 vaccine have taken precaution dose
50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match
Bengaluru traffic police, Google partner to reduce city’s traffic congestion
Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely today, says IMD