Savitha helps Indian women clinch bronze after draw vs Georgia; China win gold, Kazakhstan take silver

The Indian women’s team secured the bronze medal at the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand after holding Georgia to a 2–2 draw in the final round on Sunday. China clinched the gold medal, while Kazakhstan walked away with silver.
India found themselves in deep trouble when the revelation of the tournament, Savitha Shri B, was on the ropes against Meri Arabidze. However, the teenager mounted a stubborn defence until the very end, salvaging a vital draw from a seemingly lost position. That gritty effort, combined with Koneru Humpy’s classy victory on the top board against Nana Dzagnidze, ensured India sealed their spot on the podium.
For defending champions India, retaining the gold was already out of reach before the final round began, with runaway leaders China holding an unassailable two-point cushion at the summit. A victory over Georgia would have put India in contention with Kazakhstan for the silver, but the 2–2 stalemate locked them into third place.
The result also ensured India retained the prestigious Gaprindashvili Cup, awarded to the country with the best combined performance across the Open and Women’s sections, backed by the Indian men’s silver-medal finish earlier in the day.
More to follow…