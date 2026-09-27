Savitha helps Indian women clinch bronze after draw vs Georgia; China win gold, Kazakhstan take silver

The Indian women’s team secured the bronze medal at the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand after holding Georgia to a 2–2 draw in the final round on Sunday. China clinched the gold medal, while Kazakhstan walked away with silver.

India found themselves in deep trouble when the revelation of the tournament, Savitha Shri B, was on the ropes against Meri Arabidze. However, the teenager mounted a stubborn defence until the very end, salvaging a vital draw from a seemingly lost position. That gritty effort, combined with Koneru Humpy’s classy victory on the top board against Nana Dzagnidze, ensured India sealed their spot on the podium.