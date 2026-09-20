Chess Olympiad, Round 5: Poland prove to be Indian women’s Achilles heel again

The Chess Olympiad has always been a slow burner. The 11-round Swiss system tests you in every way possible, and the opponents only get tougher with each round. It has a way of lulling you into a false sense of security with weaker opponents first and then the storm.

For the reigning champion Indian women’s team, the storm came in the form of Poland. Having defeated the women’s team at both the 2022 and 2024 Olympiads, Poland have been the Achilles’ heel for India.

On Sunday, history repeated itself. The defending champions faltered for the first time in this edition in Samarkand, dropping two crucial points to Poland and dealing a serious blow to their title defence.