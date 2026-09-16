Chess Olympiad 2026: India’s full squad, schedule, format, venue, time control & top seeds

India enters the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand as defending champions in both the Open and Women’s sections, aiming to repeat their historic double-gold feat from Budapest 2024. The Open team is headlined by R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and world champion D Gukesh, while the returning Koneru Humpy leads the women’s side.

The first round starts on September 16 and concludes on September 27. With 208 teams in the Open and 191 in the Women’s section, this is the largest Olympiad in history.

Apart from the twin Olympiads, the 3rd FIDE Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities is also underway in Samarkand.

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Here’s all you need to know about the 46th Chess Olympiad taking place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan: