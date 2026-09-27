Chess Olympiad 2026: India retain Gaprindashvili Cup with Open silver & Women’s bronze

India defended the prestigious Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy at the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand on Sunday, finishing as the best overall nation after picking up a silver in the Open section and a bronze in the Women’s event.

This marks the third straight edition where India have won the trophy, having claimed it on home turf in Chennai (2022), during their historic double-gold campaign in Budapest (2024), and now in Samarkand.

While both Indian teams entered the final round as defending champions and could not retain their titles on a tense final day, their collective consistency across 11 rounds ensured India remained the dominant global powerhouse across both sections.