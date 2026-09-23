Pragg, Gukesh seal 2.5-1.5 win over England; Indian women hammer Germany to keep gold chase alive

R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh stepped up to deliver once again as defending champions India bounced back from their painful loss to Uzbekistan, edging past England 2.5-1.5 in Round 7 of the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand on Wednesday.

The recovery came on a bittersweet afternoon for Nihal Sarin, who was dealt his second straight defeat.

Following his crushing blunder against Nodirbek Yakubboev that cost India the match in Round 6, captain Srinath Narayanan kept his faith in the young Grandmaster from Kerala. Manning Board 3 with the black pieces, Nihal took the fight to Luke McShane for the better part of the contest. But the English veteran proved unyielding. McShane weathered Nihal’s sustained pressure, navigated the chaotic time scramble just before the first time control, and held his nerve in the endgame.