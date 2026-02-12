Norway Chess: Koneru Humpy to join Divya Deshmukh, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa at Oslo event

A two-time World Rapid Champion, two-time bronze medallist in the same format and a silver in World Blitzs, Koneru Humpy is clearly one of the best in the world in shorter formats. (PHOTO: FIDE via Anna Shtourman)

Koneru Humpy will join the likes of Divya Deshmukh, world champion Gukesh D and Praggnanandhaa to compete at the Norway Chess tournament this year in Oslo. This will be Humpy’s third appearance in the Norway Chess Women tournament.

Joining Humpy in Norway Chess Women are reigning women’s world champion Ju Wenjun, reigning champion of Norway Chess Women Anna Muzychuk, and the reigning Women’s World Blitz Champion Bibisara Assaubayeva. The final female player to compete at Norway Chess Women will be revealed soon.

“I’m really happy to be part of Norway Chess Women. It’s a tournament I’ve always enjoyed, not only because of the high level of competition but also the warm atmosphere and excellent organization. I’m looking forward to playing in Oslo and competing against some of the world’s strongest players,” Humpy was quoted as saying in the release by Norway Chess announcing her participation.