At Norway Chess, the Armageddon exhausts the players and thrills the crowd

After Divya Deshmukh prevailed in a nerve-wracking Armageddon game against compatriot Koneru Humpy, she turned up for media interactions with tiny droplets of tears in her eyes. Not emotion. Not happiness.

“I’m just exhausted,” she said.

In her first appearance at Norway Chess, one of the strongest invitational tournaments she has been part of, Deshmukh had gone through the Armageddon four times in four days — prevailing three times before her luck ran out in the fourth. The tears were not dramatic. They were simply what four consecutive days of maximum pressure looked like on a human face.

The Armageddon has been Norway Chess’ defining innovation since 2019. When a classical game ends in a draw, players have a few minutes to compose themselves and draw up battle plans before returning for a sudden-death tiebreaker. White gets 10 minutes on the clock. Black gets seven. But black only needs a draw to win the Armageddon. White must win outright. It has all the harakiri of a penalty shootout in football, or a bowl-out in a T20 World Cup — except the asymmetry makes it something more interesting than pure nerves. Norway Chess’ own stats show white maintains only a slight edge: 52 percent.