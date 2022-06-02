scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

Norway chess: Anand posts second straight win in Classical event, takes lead

The 52-year-old Anand trumped his opponent in 36 moves in the battle of the veterans to make it two out of two after the second round late on Wednesday.

By: PTI |
Updated: June 2, 2022 11:55:34 am
Norway Chess, Viswanathan AnandThe five-time world champion now leads with six points. (NorwayChess/Twittter)

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand posted his second win on the trot, defeating Bulgarian Veselin Topalov in the Classical section to take the lead at the Norway Chess tournament here.

The 52-year-old Anand trumped his opponent in 36 moves in the battle of the veterans to make it two out of two after the second round late on Wednesday.

The five-time world champion now leads with six points.

He had started the Classical event with a win over France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave following a fourth place finish in the Blitz event.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignoredPremium
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignored
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recoveryPremium
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recovery
More Premium Stories >>

American Wesley So, who won the Blitz event ahead of the classical section, outwitted world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the Armageddon (Sudden death game) to lie in second spot behind Anand after their regular game ended in a 38-move draw.

Anand, who had defeated Carlsen in the blitz event earlier, continued the good run. With the victory over his long-time rival, the Indian ace climbed to the 9th spot in the world live rating list.

In the other games in the second round of the 10-player competition, Vachier-Lagrave beat Shakhriyar Mamedyarov via Armageddon and Teimur Radjabov got the better of Norwegian GM Aryan Tari.

Watch Vishy’s interview:

Dutch GM Anish Giri and Wang Hao drew their Armageddon game after the regular match ended in a stalemate.

In the classical event, players play an Armaggedon (sudden death) game in case of a draw.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

ipl gujarat
IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 02: Latest News