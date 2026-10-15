Nodirbek Abdusattorov says he skipped events in Israel and used to be a ‘Trumpist’

Chess players have too often avoided speaking on political or geo-political issues. Uzbekistan’s top chess player Nodirbek Abdusattorov has proved to be an exception, opening up on an Uzbek podcast recently on why he used to be “Trumpist” and isn’t anymore, and why he refused to travel to Israel to play in tournaments more than once.

Speaking on the Lolazor podcast after the Uzbekistan team claimed the gold medal at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Abdusattorov revealed that he has been turning down invitations from tournaments in Israel.

“There were invitations from Israel for a tournament. I flatly refused. I’d refuse now too, because I have a firm principle. And in 2022, the World Team Championship were held there. I’m still proud I didn’t go,” said Abdusattorov.