Nodirbek Abdusattorov says he skipped events in Israel and used to be a ‘Trumpist’

Chess players have too often avoided speaking on political or geo-political issues. Uzbekistan’s top chess player Nodirbek Abdusattorov has proved to be an exception, opening up on an Uzbek podcast recently on why he used to be “Trumpist” and isn’t anymore, and why he refused to travel to Israel to play in tournaments more than once.
Speaking on the Lolazor podcast after the Uzbekistan team claimed the gold medal at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Abdusattorov revealed that he has been turning down invitations from tournaments in Israel.
“There were invitations from Israel for a tournament. I flatly refused. I’d refuse now too, because I have a firm principle. And in 2022, the World Team Championship were held there. I’m still proud I didn’t go,” said Abdusattorov.
In September last year, UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory released a damning report that stated that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Amnesty International has also accused Israel of subjecting the population of Gaza to mass starvation, killings and displacement alongside destruction of homes and other civilian infrastructure, which persisted despite ceasefire agreements.
WATCH: Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s full interview
When the conversation turned to politics, one of the podcast anchors noted that US President Donald Trump and Russian premier Vladimir Putin both likely did not have an interest in chess before asking Abdusattorov if he thought that an interest in chess would affect politicians’ policies.
“About Trump — before he came in, I was a Trumpist too. Before the elections between Kamala Harris and Trump, there was quite a contest, but honestly I liked what Trump was saying better. I think many did. Many liked his promises, that he’d stop the war — ‘I’ll stop it in a day,’ then it became ‘in a year’ — and then he started one himself. Even if he’s not a peace president, I still thought Trump would do America more good than Kamala Harris. But those views are now, I think, in question at the very least,” Abdusattorov added.
Abdusattorov also spoke about the wars currently playing out across the world.
“What’s happening now worries everyone, I think, because there’s no end in sight. They start, but they don’t end. The wars are all linking up. History has seen processes like this before. We know there were wars before World War II — small wars that then grew bigger and bigger. We hope the current process won’t go that far. Judging by the reality, I think the likelier outcome is that these wars keep escalating rather than the opposite. Rather than winding down, it seems more likely to me that it grows.”