Nihal Sarin does the double over World Champion D Gukesh to win Menorca Open in Spain

In a power-packed performance on Spain’s Balearic island of Menorca, Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin clinched the Masters title at the 5th Menorca Open on Sunday while also completing a remarkable double over reigning World Champion and compatriot D. Gukesh.

Nihal topped the six-player closed event with six points from ten rounds, finishing half a point ahead of the chasing pack, which included Ukrainian GM Ruslan Ponomariov and veteran Hungarian Richard Rapport.

In the marquee clash of the tournament between Gukesh and Nihal, the latter proved too hot to handle, winning both encounters against the World Champion.

Gukesh learned the hard way that giving Nihal even a small edge in the opening could be costly after losing to him in the third round. Despite having a significant advantage on the clock, Gukesh could do little to stop the speed demon.