Chess Olympiad: Nihal blunders from a winning position, takes India down with him

For much of the four hours, the air inside the playing hall in Samarkand was thick with tension. It was the high-profile India vs Uzbekistan clash. The defending champions against the hosts. The top two boards had already drifted into draws, but on Board 3, a storm was brewing. Nihal Sarin and Nodirbek Yakubboev were locked in a battle so absorbing that D Gukesh and his opponent, Shamsiddin Vokhidov, abandoned their running game on Board 4 and were glued to the adjacent one. If the remaining games fizzled into draws, Budapest would repeat itself in Samarkand, and India would live to fight another day.

Then Yakubboev blundered, and the moment landed like a thunderclap. Nihal wasted no time seizing the advantage. Gukesh, sensing what had happened on the nearby board, immediately offered Vokhidov a draw. Vokhidov accepted. Yakubboev instantly knew what that meant. Gukesh loves to fight; he does not offer draws. For him to extend his hand now could only mean one thing: Nihal had a winning position. Everything was going according to India’s plan.

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And then, in the cruellest twist of the evening, the plan shattered almost instantly. With 30 minutes still on his clock and a nearly +2 advantage in his grasp, Nihal collapsed. Three moves, that was all it took to turn a seeming triumph into disaster for both Nihal and India. Yakubboev, who had been staring into the abyss moments earlier, suddenly found himself staring at a miracle.

A dejected Nihal after blundering against Yakubboev. (Michal Walusza/FIDE) A dejected Nihal after blundering against Yakubboev. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)

It didn’t take long for the confirmation to arrive. Nihal battled on for a while, but there was nothing he could do to save his and India’s day. From what was looking like a 2.0-2.0 draw at first and then, for a moment, a 2.5-1.5 win, India eventually slumped to a 1.5-2.5 defeat against the home side and the crowd favourites. With Uzbekistan already ahead on game points before the clash, this crushing loss just before the rest day has left India’s title defence hanging by a thread.

Vidit Gujrathi, the fifth member of the Indian team, simply couldn’t believe what he saw. “Is it possible to miss this? He had time… he had time!” said a dejected Vidit while commentating live on Chessbase India.

Nihal resigns and Uzbekistan enters the sole lead as the last team on a perfect score!#ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/ymnOlhm1AE — chess24 (@chess24com) September 21, 2026

Chess is a cruel sport, where one misstep can cost you everything. And when Yakubboev laid the trap in an inferior position, it isn’t every day that someone falls into it. At the top level, brainfade moments don’t happen that easily or that often. “You give him this position, wake him up at 5 AM, and he’ll find the move,” said Vidit.

So how can an elite Grandmaster go so wrong in just one move?

“It’s all nerves,” Vidit explained.

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“It’s a pity. He played a great game, a fantastic game… that is chess. I am only feeling bad, and I am sure he must also be feeling the same… that he rushed into the move. That was excitement. I have been in his shoes many times and felt what he is feeling. You sense it’s winning, and then the nerves take over and you play something like this. Otherwise, there’s no chance Nihal misses this. It’s all nerves. It’s not about the tactics,” he added.

You prepare hard, go in with full ambition, play brilliantly, put your opponent under pressure throughout the game and then one momentary lapse can turn everything around. That’s why chess is so brutal. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. We’ll learn, come back stronger… — Sethuraman (@sethuramanchess) September 21, 2026

Grandmaster SP Sethuraman, who had travelled to Samarkand as Nihal’s new second, perfectly encapsulated what chess is all about. After Nihal’s heartbreaking loss, he wrote on X, “You prepare hard, go in with full ambition, play brilliantly, put your opponent under pressure throughout the game, and then one momentary lapse can turn everything around.”

“That’s why chess is so brutal.”