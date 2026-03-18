‘Chess mafia strikes again!’ ‘Daddy pays, all perfect…’: Hans Niemann, Fabiano Caruana & Vladimir Kramnik launch scathing attack on Chess.com

Chess.com, the world’s largest online chess-playing platform, is facing a fresh wave of criticism, this time from some of the biggest names in the circuit over issues with points and online server disconnections during recent online high-stakes games.

Former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik and US Grandmasters Fabiano Caruana and Hans Niemann criticised the platform Chess.com for technical glitches.

During the Chess.com Open event (previously called the Chess.com Global Championship), Caruana complained of being unfairly treated and punished through no fault of his own. In the eighth round of the Swiss format 90-player qualifier, Caruana was disconnected even though he claimed his internet connection was fine. As a result of the disconnection, he was given a 0-point bye in round 8, which ultimately cost him his qualification spot.

The Chess.com Open, as claimed by the organisers themselves, is one of the world’s largest open tournaments with a prize pool of $250,000 and offers three direct spots to the next Esports World Cup.

Expressing his dissent against Chess.com, Caruana took to X and wrote, “The chesscom thing disconnected me and gave me a 0 point bye in round 8 of their event where only 2 places qualify and everyone is within half a point of each other :) my internet didn’t drop out, I was active in the play zone and as soon as the break timer ended it auto forfeits me. Pretty sure I’m not the only one affected by this bug too. It doesn’t even give a time penalty, just instantly forfeits you.”

The chesscom thing disconnected me and gave me a 0 point bye in round 8 of their event where only 2 places qualify and everyone is within half a point of each other :) my internet didn’t drop out, I was active in the play zone and as soon as the break timer ended it auto forfeits… — Fabiano Caruana (@FabianoCaruana) March 16, 2026

Niemann’s words were even harsher, as he once again called Chess.com the “chess mafia.” Despite finishing joint second alongside compatriot Wesley So and Uzbek No. 1 Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Niemann couldn’t earn a shot at qualification because Abdusattorov was awarded a point in a losing game due to another disconnection.

Abdusattorov was playing Russia’s Maxim Matlakov in the ninth and final round of the event. In a completely losing position, Matlakov’s connection dropped, and the Uzbek was awarded 1 point, which proved crucial for him to finish with seven points, level with So and Niemann. Eventually, Abdusattorov played a one-on-one qualifying match against So and advanced to the next stage after beating the American, effectively denying Niemann a shot at qualification.

Thankfully Endgame will start hosting big $ tournaments. Chess professionals are sick of playing on laggy, unreliable, proctor. Their decrease in participation speaks for itself. — Hans Niemann (@HansMokeNiemann) March 16, 2026

Niemann wrote on X, “Chess mafia strikes again. Matlakov disconnects giving Nodirbek the victory in a dead lost position. Now I’m 4th, narrowly missing 3rd and a chance to qualify. Thankfully Endgame will start hosting big $ tournaments. Chess professionals are sick of playing on laggy, unreliable proctor. Their decrease in participation speaks for itself.”

‘Keep silent, guys’

Kramnik also joined the conversation, replying to both Caruana and Niemann’s social media posts and taking a dig at Chess.com by saying, “daddy pays, all perfect.”

https://t.co/3hm9mQbW80 Congratulations Ian and Nodirbek,though, bitter sweet aftertaste I experienced Fabi “thing” several times myself when playing such rapid events on the platform. Lost four! games because of being suddenly “thrown away” (coincidently, of course:) during… — Vladimir Kramnik (@VBkramnik) March 16, 2026

He wrote, “Congratulations Ian and Nodirbek, though, bitter sweet aftertaste. I experienced Fabi ‘thing’ several times myself when playing such rapid events on the platform. Lost four! games because of being suddenly ‘thrown away’ (coincidently, of course:) during or just before games. But most outrageous shame performed in the last round, when Matlakov proctor collapsed and he lost on time in completely winning position. Bad luck for Hans Niemann, he would have qualified otherwise, pure coincidence again Keep silent, guys, daddy pays, all perfect 😉.”