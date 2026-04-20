Ian Nepomniachtchi says Praggnanandhaa became ‘completely different chess player after losing to Javokhir Sindarov’

Two-time World Chess Championship contender Ian Nepomniachtchi has said that India’s R Praggnanandhaa, who ended seventh in the recent Candidates tournament, became a completely different chess player after losing his game to eventual tournament winner Javokhir Sindarov.

“Despite the fact that he won a very good game against Anish Giri in the first round, the tournament didn’t go well for him. Why? Because he lost to Sindarov. After that, it was as if he became a completely different chess player. He seemed to be trying to put up a fight with both white and black. He changed openings like gloves, playing extremely risky schemes, but in the second half of the tournament, his luck ran out,” Nepomniachtchi said on his YouTube channel.